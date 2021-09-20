Some states may be eligible for funding to clean up mine runoff-contaminated water sources.

According to the Associated Press, several states may soon receive cash to clean up water supplies poisoned by runoff from thousands of abandoned coal mines.

$11.3 billion is included in the Senate-passed infrastructure package to help clean up old coal mines that have polluted rivers and streams for decades, hurting fish and poisoning drinking water.

Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia are among the states that require help, according to the Interior Department. The money in the bill will be distributed over 15 years, according to experts, and will go a long way toward cleaning up mines that date back before 1977.

“If this passes, the next 15 years will be a watershed moment in mine reclamation,” said Eric Dixon, a research fellow at the Ohio River Valley Institute.

Cleanup operations are now funded by fees collected from coal mining firms, but this money is insufficient to address the issues.

Only approximately a fifth of the damage has been cleaned up in the last 40 years, according to Dixon.

The Appalachian Mountains have the most abandoned coal mines, but there are other clusters in the Midwest and Rocky Mountains. The sites can block rivers with trash or pollute streams with hazardous discharges from mined minerals, limiting fish populations and colouring water brick red. People can tumble into mineshafts, and debris can fall from the mine’s high walls, posing a safety concern.

The Surface Mining and Reclamation Act of 1977, which intended to rectify a history of unregulated coal mining that left abandoned mines across the country, collects fees from firms to clean up the sites. Companies are now regulated such that once mining ceases, the sites are cleaned up.

According to state officials, Pennsylvania has 5,500 miles of streams with deteriorated water quality due to runoff from abandoned mines, making it the state with the largest financing needs.

According to John Stefanko of the Pennsylvania Office of Active and Abandoned Mine Operations, the problem has continued for so long that some Pennsylvania residents are startled when red streams in their backyard are finally cleaned up and change color.

He added, "These are streams you wouldn't want to walk through."