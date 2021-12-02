Some states in the United States are still dealing with Delta Variant Surges, with Omicron Cases on the horizon.

While many Americans are anticipating the Omicron COVID-19 variant, several states are still fighting the Delta variant, with many experts concerned about how hospitals will deal.

According to the Associated Press, the Delta variant is responsible for nearly every current case in the United States, exacerbating overcrowding and increasing patient wait times in many hospitals.

Despite the fact that COVID-19 instances have dropped by approximately half from the Delta variant’s peak in August and September, the Associated Press stated that about 86,000 new cases are reported per day.

With the weather turning colder and more people traveling for the holidays, as well as the Omicron variant on the horizon, many health officials are unsure how they will handle another surge in cases.

“I can’t imagine,” Dr. Natasha Bhuyan, a family physician in Phoenix, told the Associated Press. “Will there be a new wave of instances that is even more severe than the current one? What effect will this have on our health-care system? What effect will this have on our hospitals?” Places in the Midwest and New England are particularly hard hit, but instances continue to flood states across the country. Patients must wait for hours in the emergency room, according to Bhuyan. A lady with a blood clot in her lung had to be discharged as well.

“It’s just difficult because it feels like we’re going backwards in time,” she added, “despite though we have these vaccines, which are such a fantastic weapon for us.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“Omicron is a glimmer of hope in the horizon. The fire that is currently burning is a Delta variety “Dr. Nirav Shah, director of Maine’s state Center for Disease Control and Prevention, reported that as of midweek, 334 persons had been hospitalized with COVID-19, a new high.

On Wednesday, the United States reported its first known Omicron infection in a fully vaccinated person returning from South Africa, where the variety was originally found just over a week ago.

A second case was verified in Minnesota on Thursday, this time involving a vaccinated man who had attended an anime event in New York City just before Thanksgiving that drew an estimated 50,000 people. That would indicate that the variant has started. This is a condensed version of the information.