Some states are restricting remote learning and requiring schools to make up time if they are cited for COVID.

Some states are limiting the amount of time that schools can offer remote learning, forcing institutions affected by COVID-19 to make up for time missed due to students missing class.

After the Missouri Board of Education revoked a regulation in July enabling months of hybrid and remote education, school districts that shuttered altogether due to COVID-19 outbreaks are limited to 36 hours of alternative instruction. Schools that go above the 36-hour limit must make up the time later.

In July, state health officials in North Carolina removed the requirement that districts provide remote learning for quarantining students, claiming that virtual learning options are “not supported by current evidence or are no longer needed due to lower rates of community transmission and increased rates of vaccination.”

The president of the American Federation of Teachers, Randi Weingarten, claimed that limits on virtual learning are short-sighted, adding that some jurisdictions that restrict remote instruction do not mandate masks or vaccines.

“It’s crazy because this is still a pandemic, and as much as we all believed it’d be finished by now, Delta has made it apparent that it isn’t,” she said.

Ben Medlin, 7, was exposed to a classmate with COVID-19 during his first week back at school after a year and a half away, and he was sent home for 14 days alongside 7,000 other pupils in the district.

In Ben’s house, there wasn’t much learning going on.

His teachers gave the second-grader no work on a few days last week. According to his mother, he was finished by 9:30 a.m. on certain days, with his daily homework consisting of finishing 10 math problems or punctuating four sentences.

Kenan Medlin stated, “It was very much just put together and very, very, very easy job.”

As coronavirus outbreaks caused by the Delta variety force school districts across the country to close or send huge numbers of children home for quarantine, some youngsters are receiving only rudimentary education.

Despite having access to billions of dollars in federal funding to prepare for future outbreaks and build contingency plans, several governors, education departments, and local school boards have been caught off guard.

