Some schools have mandated vaccinations, while others have attempted to outlaw masks entirely.

Some schools are fighting school mask requirements and other steps to keep students and educators safe from COVID-19 as they prepare for new vaccine mandates that will compel all personnel to get vaccinated.

Despite the high number of COVID-19 cases in both states, Republican-led states such as Florida and Texas have enacted restrictions prohibiting school districts from establishing mask mandates. The Department of Education is planning an investigation into schools that are preventing COVID-19 safety procedures from being implemented.

“With our Office for Civil Rights, we are prepared to initiate investigations to ensure that all kids have access to this essential right to education. On NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said, “We’re going to use our Office for Civil Rights to investigate any claims that come up to make sure that students’ rights are protected.”

This comes as Florida Republican leaders announced that until the existing mask mandate legislation is repealed, they will begin withholding wages.

In response to the news, President Joe Biden instructed the Department of Education last week to take harsh measures against those who are attempting to “obstruct and intimidate” local school officials.

Biden added, “I’m directing the secretary of education to take more efforts to protect our children.” “This includes using all of his supervisory powers and, if necessary, legal action against governors who try to intimidate and impede local education officials and educators.”

In addition to prospective civil rights investigations into states that have banned mask mandates, Cardona has pledged to assist school districts that have been intimidated by local government officials.

In a statement, Cardona added, “We stand ready to assist any district facing sanctions for implementing CDC-recommended COVID-19 preventative practices that will protect the health and safety of kids, educators, and staff.”

Cardona also wrote to the governors of Florida and Texas, as well as the governors of Arizona, Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah, urging them to repeal school masking laws. Governors, he claims, are endangering students and “may encroach upon a school district’s power to create rules to protect students and educators while they develop their safe return to in-person education plans mandated by federal law.”

Mask prohibition, according to the Department of Education, could lead to discrimination against some kids who are unable to attend school because it is harmful for their health.

