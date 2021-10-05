Some Royals are ‘quietly welcoming’ Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s exit—Book.

According to a new book, the royals found Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be “extremely difficult to cope with,” and some family members “quietly welcomed” their decision to leave.

After seeking for help dealing with poor media coverage of them and Meghan being accused of harassing her workers by a palace official, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex fell out with the royals.

In 2019, they announced their resignation from royal life in January 2020, after splitting their household at Kensington Palace with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Andrew Morton, who co-wrote a well-known biography of Princess Diana with her assistance in 1992, has re-released the duchess’s biography.

“It was evident that Meghan had ruffled feathers in the family and that they believed she and Harry were very difficult to deal with,” he said in fresh chapters of Meghan: A Hollywood Princess.

Meghan, on the other hand, found some of its members unpleasant and jealous—not the Queen or Prince Philip.

“Their departure from Britain was quietly welcomed by some in the Windsor family and their courtiers on a personal level, but it was a crushing blow on an institutional level.”

Prince William, according to Morton, appreciated their decision to take a break earlier in the year, when they spent Thanksgiving and Christmas 2019 in Canada.

While on that trip, Meghan and Harry began talks to leave their royal duties while staying at a rental property on Vancouver Island.

“Prince William, like many others, exhaled a sigh of relief when Harry and Meghan revealed that they would be taking a break from royal duties for six weeks or so and spending Thanksgiving and Christmas in North America,” Morton wrote.

“The couple wound themselves in a distant luxury estate on Vancouver Island, which a patriotic Canadian businessman loaned to them. Palace staff were relieved to see the newlyweds take a breath after asking them to do so.”

In March 2020, Harry and Meghan completed their final royal obligations before relocating to California, initially residing in Los Angeles while purchasing a home in Montecito.

However, relations with the royal family remained tense, prompting a request from Prince Harry in November 2020 for a war wreath to be put on their behalf at Britain’s Remembrance Sunday. This is a condensed version of the information.