Some residents in Merseyside may not receive their mail this week.

Residents in one region of Merseyside have been cautioned about postal delays after going more than a week without receiving mail.

One Thornton resident claimed she had not received mail in almost a fortnight.

She added in a Facebook post: “Is there anyone having issues with their post? For more than two weeks, I didn’t receive any mail.

“Then, after 11 days, something I’d been waiting for arrived! I’m still waiting for three goods that were shipped by 48-hour delivery on Monday. Has anyone else experienced a similar experience?” “I only get my mail every so many weeks,” another woman replied to her message. “My mail was delayed, then it all arrived on the same day!” stated another. A third person stated: “If I’m lucky, I get two deliveries per week. Overseas packages now take 2-4 weeks to arrive, compared to five to seven days previously.” Staff absences have caused some delays, according to Royal Mail.

According to a spokeswoman for The Washington Newsday, “We are experiencing minor service disruptions in select areas of Crosby due to COVID-related and other sickness absences.

“Six days a week, we attempt to deliver to all of the addresses for which we have mail.

“We’ll deliver every other day unless resourcing constraints, accompanying self-isolation, and safety measures prohibit it.

“We apologize for any trouble this may cause customers while we try to remedy the matter.”