Some residents at a ‘unsafe’ care home had ‘unexplained bruising.’

Inspectors found a care home that was risky since several residents had “unexplained bruises.”

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) gave Homecrest Care Centre on Falkland Road in Seacombe, Wirral, the worst possible rating after investigators discovered insufficient staffing levels at night meant some residents may not have been evacuated in the case of a fire.

Homecrest Care Centre’s Ricki Bibi said the report was ‘unfair,’ and that the provider provided the CQC with proof of factual inaccuracies in the report.

Ms Bibi also wants to reassure residents that everyone at the home is taken care of and that they are not in danger.

The following passage from the CQC report was perhaps the most concerning: “People were not always protected from the risk of abuse.”

“Unexplained bruising had occurred in some patients, but it had not been explored or reported in a timely manner to safeguard them from danger.”

Low staffing levels at the home, which had 24 residents when inspectors came in October and November, appeared to be a big issue.

“Staffing levels were not safe,” the document continued. Each day, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., four employees should be on duty, according to the management.

“Staff rotas revealed that on certain days, only three or two care staff were on duty for portions of the day.”

“The staff are under strain, there aren’t enough of them,” residents told the CQC, “but they do their best,” and “the staff are fine and patient, there are just not enough of them around.”

In one location, this had a particularly negative influence on safety. “Fire safety precautions were inadequate,” the study continued, “and staffing levels at night were a severe issue because they were insufficient to ensure that all persons could be evacuated in the case of a fire.”

“The fire evacuation method was unclear, and there was insufficient evacuation equipment to assist individuals in escaping.””

“Domestic employees struggled to maintain standards of cleanliness across the home in the time allotted,” the study added.

“A domestic staff member informed us, ‘I can’t clean [the]entire house; I simply do what I can.'”

