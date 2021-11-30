Some Republicans applaud Lauren Boebert, while others condemn her for anti-Muslim remarks.

As U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert faces outrage over anti-Muslim statements she made about Rep. Ilhan Omar, some Republicans have condemned her, while others have defended her.

During a House debate on whether or not to condemn Representative Paul Gosar, Boebert, a freshman representative from Colorado, referred to Omar as a member of the “Jihad Squad.”

Following that statement, a video surfaced in which Boebert joked about Omar maybe having a bomb in her backpack while in an elevator with her.

Her remarks have been widely condemned, with several members of her own party joining in the censure.

Congresswoman Nancy Mace of South Carolina’s 1st District told CNN that she “completely opposes” the remarks. Members of Congress, she said, had a “duty to decrease the temperature.” “I’ve been called out on numerous occasions by colleagues on both sides of the aisle for racial stereotypes and sentiments that I find repulsive, and this is no exception,” she said.

“I didn’t come to Congress to throw bombs on Twitter, to exploit people by saying stupid things to earn money, or to be a comedian,” she added.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois shared a video of Boebert’s statements, captioning it, “Boebert is TRASH.”

On CNN Monday night, New York Congressman Tom Reed called her out for “high school level” shenanigans.

“I mean, first and foremost, obviously, I disagree with and condemn the kind of remarks made by my colleague in Congress toward a fellow colleague on the opposite side of the aisle,” Reed stated. “However, you are completely correct. This is a plague that has infected all of our homes. And I’d simply like to say that this rhetoric, this type of discourse, must end. We must concentrate on the American people and their problems. That has to be the objective. However, these kinds of rhetorical battles are quite disheartening.” Other Republicans have defended Boebert in the face of the criticism, while many others have remained silent.

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene reacted to Mace’s condemnation of Boebert on Tuesday.

[email protected] is the GOP Conference’s trash.

She is never targeted by Democrats or RINOs (same thing) since she is pro-abortion, not conservative.

