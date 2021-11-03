Some of the UK’s most well-known media companies have agreed to join a climate content pledge.

Twelve of the UK’s top media companies have pledged to increase the number of stories about climate change and improve the quality of those stories.

The signatories, which include the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, and Sky, account for more than 70% of UK television and cinema viewing time.

The Climate Content Pledge has also attracted the likes of Britbox, Discovery, and RTE.

Albert, the screen industry’s environmental sustainability organization, put together the promise, which is being launched in conjunction with the Cop26 climate meeting in Glasgow.

The corporations have not established measurable goals, but will make their own announcements in the following year.

The chief executives of the BBC, Channel 4, ITV, Sky, and STV will call on the media business to develop more material that reflects the realities of climate change during a panel on Wednesday as part of Cop26.

They’ll also look at the role of broadcasters and streaming services in addressing the concerns, as well as the steps that need to be taken to achieve net-zero emissions.

“This pledge is a solid commitment from our industry to go further and faster to educate and inform viewers on the climate concerns we all face,” said BBC director-general Tim Davie.

“This is a vital time for broadcasters and our audiences as we join together to confront the climate issue that impacts us and future generations,” said Channel 4 CEO Alex Mahon.

“Signing this commitment is a once-in-a-lifetime chance for broadcasters and programmers to collaborate and harness the power of content across all platforms.”

“From plant-based recipes on daytime to putting electric vehicles on Emmerdale, ITV is committed to utilizing our reach and world-class talent to make the transition to a sustainable future relevant and accessible for our audiences,” said Dame Carolyn McCall, ITV’s chief executive.

“This promise exemplifies how an industry can collaborate to effect genuine change.”

“Sustainability has always been at the heart of our business, from being the first carbon neutral media company to releasing the world’s first carbon neutral TV with Sky Glass,” said Stephen van Rooyen, Sky’s executive vice president and chief executive of UK and Europe.

“Now, take use of our content and reach out.””

