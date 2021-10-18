Some of Sinclair Broadcast Group’s television stations have been hit by a ransomware attack, according to the company.

According to the Associated Press, the Sinclair Broadcast Group claimed Monday that a ransomware attack had struck some of its servers and stations, and that data had been stolen from its network.

The corporation, which owns and manages dozens of television stations around the country, said it began looking into the alleged ransomware encryption over the weekend and discovered that parts of its office and operational networks had been compromised.

Sinclair did not say how many TV stations were affected by the purported attack, although some stations declared that they were having problems on their websites or social media accounts.

“Our operations are now limited,” the station stated on Facebook, promising to “offer further updates as they become available.” WNWO in Toledo, Ohio, looked to be off the air Monday afternoon.

WZTV in Nashville, Tennessee, also informed website users on Monday that the station was experiencing “severe technical challenges” that were affecting its ability to stream content, according to the Associated Press.

The notification also stated, “We are now unable to access our email and your phone calls to the station.”

The Hunt Valley, Maryland-based corporation owns or controls 21 regional sports networks, as well as 185 television stations in 86 locations that it owns, operates, or provides services to.

Sinclair said it has taken steps to minimize the compromise and is continuing its investigation. However, it stated that the data breach has caused—and may continue to cause—disruption to certain components of its business, including local broadcast station marketing. The company stated that it is striving to get back up and running.

Sinclair stated that it is unable to predict if the data breach will have a material impact on its business, operations, or financial performance.

In the United States, ransomware attacks, in which cyber criminals encrypt an organization’s data and then demand payment to decrypt it, are becoming more common. The Biden administration has promised to destroy and prosecute criminal networks like the one that attacked a major pipeline firm in the United States in May. A cybercriminal ring based in Russia was blamed for the attack on Colonial Pipeline, which resulted in gas shortages along the East Coast.

According to, ransomware payments hit $400 million globally in 2020 and $81 million in the first quarter of 2021.