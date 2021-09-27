Some New York hospitals have already suspended or fired employees who have not been immunized.

Ahead of the vaccination mandate deadline, several New York hospitals are already suspending or otherwise disciplining staff who refuse to get vaccinated.

Employees in the health-care industry in New York have until the end of Monday to acquire at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination. While the majority of New York’s medical employees have already been vaccinated, those who refuse risk losing their jobs or worse.

Erie County Medical Center Corporation in Buffalo claimed that roughly 5% of its hospital staff and 20% of nursing care workers had been placed on unpaid leave because they had not been vaccinated. Northwell Health, the state’s largest health-care provider, said it had begun removing unvaccinated workers from its system, despite the fact that nearly all of its employees are vaccinated.

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York remarked, “To those who have not yet made that decision, please do the right thing.”

As state deadlines for health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 approach, hospitals and nursing homes around the country are prepared for increased staff shortages.

With deadlines looming in places like New York, California, Rhode Island, and Connecticut this week, some employees may choose to quit or risk being fired or suspended rather than obtain the vaccine.

“We have no idea how this will turn out. We’re concerned about how it will worsen an already critical staffing shortage,” said California Hospital Association spokesman Jan Emerson-Shea, adding that the group “absolutely” supports the state’s immunization policy.

Some hospitals in New York devised contingency plans that included reducing non-essential services and limiting nursing home admissions. The governor also devised plans to enlist the assistance of medically trained National Guard members, retirees, and vaccinated workers from outside the state.

Vaccination requirements for health care employees in hospitals, long-term care homes, or both are in place in about a dozen states. Some employers allow medical or religious exemptions, although those employees must often submit to COVID-19 testing on a regular basis.

States that have enacted such regulations already have high immunization rates. The Northeast has the highest rates, while the South and Midwest have the lowest.

