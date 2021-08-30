Some Louisiana residents were unable to evacuate due to a lack of funds and were forced to shelter in place during Hurricane Ida.

According to the Associated Press, Robert Owens lives in a low-income Baton Rouge neighborhood where the majority of inhabitants couldn’t afford to evacuate in advance of Hurricane Ida. Instead, Owens, 27, and his family were forced to hide in place during one of the country’s most devastating hurricanes.

Owens applied for a payday loan at ACE Cash Express on Saturday, but was turned down because he didn’t have enough credit history, according to the Associated Press. Many people in his area are in a similar dilemma, Owens said, wanting to flee for the safety of their families but unable to afford the cost of an evacuation.

“A lot of people in my neighborhood are just hunkering down and waiting, not knowing how bad things will get. He described the sensation as “terrifying.”

“Individuals who have funds to fall back on can get out of here,” he said, “but there’s a significant chunk of people who are lower-income who don’t have a savings account to fall back on.” “We’ve been abandoned.”

As Hurricane Ida came, Owens had spent days watching huge lines of cars departing from Baton Rouge, destined for safer regions outside of the state. He had wanted to be among them, along with his wife, mother-in-law, roommate, and four dogs. However, leaving would have needed money for transportation and a hotel stay, which they lacked.

He explained, “Our bank account is empty — we can’t afford to go.”

Owens said his family and everyone else in his neighborhood had lost power by 9 p.m. Sunday. According to him, the sky was becoming green due to transformers exploding all around them.

Several trees on neighboring homes had fallen, but it was too dark to see the entire extent of the damage. According to Owens, they were attempting to examine the roadway with a flashlight but were concerned about endangering their safety.

As enormous gusts battered his home’s windows, he stated, “Never in my life have I encountered something this major.”

According to PowerOutage.US, which tracks outages nationwide, more than 1 million people in Louisiana lost power overnight Sunday into Monday.

