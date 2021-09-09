Some Louisiana residents may not return after Hurricane Ida, according to business owners.

The Associated Press reported that a week after Hurricane Ida, business owners in hard-hit regions are still cleaning up debris and assessing damages, and some in Louisiana are unsure whether their customers will return.

Krista Pouncy-Dyson, the owner of the digital media marketing firm Performance 1st Digital Media, claimed that crisis after crisis is weighing on her clients, workers, and company.

According to the Associated Press, “surveying minority and black-owned firms, there is a significant demand for working capital micro loans, access to fuel, and just the basics.” Dyson also serves as the president of the New Orleans Regional Black Chamber of Commerce.

She added there was an exodus after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, when “a lot of individuals just didn’t come back.” New Orleans had had a population of one million people, but by 2006, it had shrunk to less than half of that. The population is currently at 390,000.

“How do you think this will look in a month? Are contracts going to be canceled because people have relocated?” According to the Associated Press, Dyson inquired. “Those are legitimate concerns for business owners.”

Many people say it’s difficult to plan for the future when they don’t know the answers to some current problems, such as when the electricity will be restored. How long will it be until I receive new supplies? When will my company be able to reopen?

Pike Howard, director of finance and development for Felipe’s Mexican Taqueria restaurants in New Orleans, remarked, “There is no more worrisome condition for a business owner than a complete lack of knowledge in how to plan.” Many businesses have already experienced a period of uncertainty as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s difficult to imagine the roller coaster we’ve been on for the past 18 to 24 months,” Howard added. “I’m not sure what you would do if you didn’t have a cash reserve heading into this situation.”

Some assistance is being provided. President Joe Biden signed major disaster declarations for six counties in New Jersey and five counties in New York on Monday. Similar statements were made for Mississippi and Louisiana, the hurricane’s primary targets.

Small businesses benefit from disaster designations because they allow them to apply for federal disaster aid loans.

Crews in Louisiana had restored power to approximately 90% of New Orleans by Wednesday evening.