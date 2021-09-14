Some LA County voters said they had already voted in the recall election for Gavin Newsom.

When several voters in Los Angeles County showed up to vote in the Gavin Newsom recall election over the weekend, they were told they had already voted.

An unknown number of voters were affected by the incident, which occurred in LA’s Woodland Hills area. The Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office told the Associated Press that the voters were wrongly assumed to have voted because of settings on computers used to check voters in at their designated precinct.

The registrar’s office stated the impacted voters were issued provisional ballots, which will be used as placeholders until voter eligibility is established.

While there may be a “innocent explanation” for the Woodland Hills incident, California Republican National Committeewoman Harmeet Dhillon stated in a statement that “rumors spread like wildfires based on facts.”

“The realities are that there are voting errors in Los Angeles County. People see that on the internet and decide that voting isn’t worth it,” Dhillon remarked.

Dhillion and her husband prepared a video showing how they cast ballots by mail in an attempt to safeguard election security, and she encouraged others to do the same. “After this election, there will be a lot of concerns and possibly lawsuits over this sloppy-at-best treatment of people’s ballots and their right to vote,” Dhillon predicted.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

If the recall succeeds, Larry Elder, one of the major Republican candidates aiming to follow Newsom, has stated that “there might very well be shenanigans, as there were in the 2020 election.” His campaign website includes a link to a “Stop CA Fraud” page, where individuals may report questionable voting activities or sign a petition calling for a special legislative session to investigate an election that has yet to take place.

“Does anybody really believe the California Recall Election isn’t rigged?” asked former President Donald Trump, who has continued to peddle falsehoods about his loss in the 2020 election.

This messaging creates a challenge for Republican Party officials, who are encouraging everyone to vote while also creating a narrative that California’s election security is untrustworthy.

Much of the Republican criticism of California’s elections has centered on the widespread use of mail-in ballots, which were sent to all active registered voters automatically. This is a condensed version of the information.