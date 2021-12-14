Some Kroger employees who have not received the COVID vaccine will be charged a $50 monthly surcharge on their health plan.

As COVID-19 cases rise, the grocery retailer Kroger announced a modification in benefits for unvaccinated employees. Some employees may be expected to pay an additional monthly payment for their corporate health insurance plan beginning in January 2022.

According to the Wall Street Journal, unvaccinated managers and non-union workers would have to pay an extra $50 every month for their insurance starting January 1.

Only paid personnel enrolled in the business healthcare plan are subject to the extra monthly price. Employees who work on an hourly basis and are covered by the company’s health-care plan will be unaffected.

A company representative confirmed to the Associated Press on Tuesday that unvaccinated staff will no longer be able to take two weeks of emergency paid sick leave if they become infected with COVID-19.

Kroger will offer a “special” leave to fully vaccinated staff exclusively, according to an email from the firm. However, unvaccinated personnel who become infected with COVID-19 will still have a number of options. Employees can take paid vacation time and ask for unpaid leave.

When someone was diagnosed with COVID-19 last year, Kroger began offering emergency leave with two weeks of paid time off. Employees who have been vaccinated or who have not been immunized could be compensated. When vaccines were not readily available, the policy was implemented.

While Kroger, the country’s largest traditional supermarket chain, is changing parts of its practices, it has stated that it will continue to encourage employees to get vaccinated by offering $100 to all fully vaccinated staff.

The leave and health insurance surcharge rules, according to a business memo seen by the Journal, go into effect in the new year, which is just over two weeks away. The new fee policy will not affect associates who are covered by a collective bargaining agreement.

Kroger employs about half a million workers who deal with up to 9 million consumers every day.

Despite the fact that President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate is facing legal challenges, many businesses are nonetheless attempting to vaccinate as many of their employees as possible. It is legal for corporations to compel immunizations, and employees who refuse to comply may be fired.

In other circumstances, personnel may be forced to wear masks or undergo viral testing on a regular basis. Companies can also refuse to provide out incentives or. This is a condensed version of the information.