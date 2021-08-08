Some Interesting Facts About Our Currency on National Dollar Day

Every year on August 8, National Dollar Day commemorates the day Congress established the United States monetary system in 1786.

On that day, Congress determined the value of various coins as well as the metal composition of those coins. A gold piece was valued at $10, while a silver piece was valued at $1. Other silver coins were valued at one-tenth of a dollar, while copper pennies were valued at one-hundredth of a dollar.

The Flowing Hair Dollar, however, was the first dollar currency struck in 1794. Its design was inspired by the Spanish currency. The first paper dollar was made in 1862, and it featured Salmon P. Chase, Abraham Lincoln’s Secretary of the Treasury. Only in 1869 did George Washington appear on a $1 bill for the first time.

Facts

The United States used to print larger bills of up to $10,000. While the $100 bill is now the biggest denomination in the United States, there were previously $500, $1000, $5,000, and $10,000 bills. Legislators claimed that big denominations aided illicit activity, therefore these bills were repealed in the early 1940s.

There were seven different types of money: The United States employed seven different types of money in the early 1900s, including bank-issued and government-issued currencies, as well as silver and gold coins. However, it took another 40 years for the United States to adopt a single currency.

The US paper currency is made up of 75% cotton and 25% linen, according to the Bureau of Engraving and Printing. It also features a uniform distribution of small red and blue synthetic strands of varied lengths.

Have you ever wondered who makes the currency paper that our bills are printed on? Crane and Co., based in Massachusetts, has been supplying the US Bureau of Engraving and Printing with paper since 1879.

A banknote, regardless of denomination, weighs about 1 gram, according to the Bureau of Engraving and Printing.