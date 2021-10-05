Some Georgia Republicans fear that the GOP’s support for Trump could cost them state elections in 2022.

According to the Associated Press, Georgia Republicans have been feuding since former President Donald Trump insulted Republican Governor Brian Kemp at a rally last month, angering Kemp supporters who believe it could hamper the party’s chances in state elections in 2022.

Kemp has refused to accept Trump’s continuous election fraud claims, and Trump’s smear campaign against Kemp is reminiscent of Trump’s smear campaign against other state Republican party officials who did not attempt to overturn Trump’s loss.

“He wants to torpedo Brian Kemp,” said James Hall, a member of the Georgia Republican Party’s state committee.

At the Perry event, Trump frequently referred to Kemp as a “disaster” and argued that Democrat Stacey Abrams would be a better choice for governor.

However, Hall and other Democrats are concerned about a repeat of the 2021 U.S. Senate runoffs, in which Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock defeated Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, as turnout was higher in Republican areas than in Democratic areas.

Trump’s election fraud theory, according to Hall, “scares people away from the polls.” The GOP may suffer as a result of Trump’s endorsements of certain primary candidates.

See below for more Associated Press reporting.

Buzz Brockway, a former Republican state lawmaker who ran for Secretary of State but lost in the primary in 2018, agrees. “It’s a suicide cult,” says the narrator. That’s what’s going on,” he explained. “It hasn’t harmed the Democrats.”

Others believe that for the Republican party in 2022, channeling the enthusiasm of right-leaning voters who are “very angry” with Vice President Joe Biden will be more crucial than distancing itself from Trump’s divisive comments.

“I don’t believe anyone really minds when President Trump makes a joke about Brian Kemp,” said Marci McCarthy, the Republican Party chair in DeKalb County, a Democrat-dominated Atlanta suburb. “I believe that more individuals are concerned about their daily lives.”

Kemp supporters are particularly enraged by the rally’s introduction by state Republican Party Chairman David Shafer. Shafer’s appearance at an event at which Trump repeated his endorsement of numerous candidates, according to critics, broke party guidelines directing him not to take sides in primary. By selling VIP tickets to the event, the state party was able to collect funds for itself.

Shafer, who has echoed Trump’s phony fraud charges and called for a second audit of Georgia’s results, stated Monday that the event was Trump’s. This is a condensed version of the information.