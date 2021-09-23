Some districts offer tens of thousands of dollars in signing bonuses to fill teaching positions.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, several school districts throughout the country are paying up to $6,000 in signing incentives in an attempt to fill staffing openings.

Superintendent Adam Clark said the Mount Diablo Unified School District, which serves 28,000 kids east of San Francisco, is giving $5,000 signing bonuses for speech pathologists and $1,500 for paraeducators who assist students with special needs.

A similar bonus is being offered by San Francisco Unified to fill 100 paraeducator positions. Teachers in West Contra Costa County Unified are eligible for a $6,000 incentive, with $2,000 paid after the first month and the remainder paid after three years.

Other states, such as Oklahoma, North Carolina, and New Jersey, are also providing financial incentives to teachers, particularly those who work in low-income or low-performing schools.

Now that students have returned to school, schools face a new challenge: a teacher and staff shortage the likes of which some districts claim they have never seen before.

Teacher shortages have plagued public schools for years, particularly in math, science, special education, and languages. The coronavirus pandemic, on the other hand, has aggravated the problem. In the COVID-19 era, the stress of teaching has resulted in an increase in retirements and resignations. To compensate for learning losses, schools must hire additional tutors and special aides, as well as more teachers to operate online school for individuals who are not ready to return.

Teacher shortages and difficulties filling vacancies have been recorded in Tennessee, New Jersey, and South Dakota, with one district beginning the school year with 120 vacancies. At the start of the year, the major districts in Houston, Waco, and elsewhere in Texas reported hundreds of teaching vacancies.

Several schools across the country have forced to close classrooms due to a teacher shortage.

Eastpointe Community Schools in Michigan abruptly returned its middle school to remote learning last week due to a lack of teachers. A fourth of the teaching staff in the small district north of Detroit is unemployed. When many middle school teachers abruptly quit last week, the district switched to online sessions to avoid sending in unqualified substitutes, according to Caitlyn Kienitz, a spokesperson for the district.

