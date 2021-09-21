Some conservative Catholics’ criticisms of the Church, according to the Pope, are the “work of the Devil.”

According to the Associated Press, Pope Francis recently addressed growing criticism from some conservative Catholics, calling their opposition the “work of the devil.” His remarks were made during a closed-door meeting with Slovakian Jesuits on Sept. 12 in Bratislava, according to a transcript published Tuesday by the Jesuit journal La Civilta Cattolica.

According to the Associated Press, right-wing factions of the church have long criticized Francis’ critique of capitalism, as well as his focus on environmental issues and migrant welcoming. In July, their disagreements with the pope and the church became even more heated as a result of his crackdown on the celebration of the ancient Latin Mass.

“I myself deserve attacks and insults because I am a sinner, but the church does not; that is the devil’s work,” he stated. “Yes, there are priests who make derogatory remarks about me. I lose patience from time to time, especially when they make snap judgments without engaging in a genuine conversation. You won’t be able to do anything with that.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Throughout the Bratislava meeting, Francis displayed his dark sense of humour, particularly when a priest inquired about his feelings. Francis’ first overseas journey was to Hungary and Slovakia from Sept. 12 to 15, after undergoing surgery in July to remove a 33-centimeter portion of his big intestine.

Francis joked, “I’m still alive.” “Even if certain people wished me dead. I’m aware of meetings among priests who believed the pope was in worse form than was being reported. They were getting ready for the conclave.”

“Patience! “Thank God, I’m still alive,” he added.

The remark reflected the great interest in the pope’s health, as well as conjecture about what would happen if he died, that always surrounds a pontiff, but is perhaps especially acute with a pope who has faced vociferous criticism from inside the church. Following Francis’ 10-day hospital stay, Italian media speculated that he may resign, emphasizing the necessity for rules to govern a second retiring pope.

Previously, Francis stated that resigning “didn’t even cross my mind.”

Francis was also questioned about how he deals with divisions and individuals who are suspicious of him.

