Some college towns are planning to appeal the census results, claiming that they were undercounted.

Some college towns claim they were undercounted in the 2020 census and seek to appeal the results, alleging the information might result in a loss of federal funding and status.

Officials in Bloomington, Indiana, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and State College, Pennsylvania are contesting the population counts, which they claim are incorrect.

The municipalities attributed some of the undercount to the pandemic, claiming that the return of students to their hometowns in March 2020 created miscalculations during the census, which began around the same time.

“You may go insane thinking about the variations,” said Douglas Shontz, a spokesman for the Borough of State College, where authorities believe the census missed 4,000 to 5,800 inhabitants.

Off-campus students “run the danger of being ignored” since institutions were able to give the Census Bureau with records for students living in dorms and other on-campus accommodation, according to Dudley Poston, a sociology professor at Texas A&M University.

The census results fell substantially below population expectations in some cases, but significantly exceeded them in others, according to an Associated Press analysis of 75 metro regions with the highest share of citizens aged 20 to 24.

Officials in college towns are unsure why there was such a disparity, and they’re investigating if it’s because of the time of spring vacations, marketing efforts, or the amount of students who live on campus vs off. Another factor is whether or not institutions cooperated with the Census Bureau when it requested information on off-campus students. Because many schools had privacy concerns or did not have the needed information, just roughly half of them did so.

According to the Associated Press, population counts in the Mount Pleasant, Michigan, Greenville, North Carolina, and Bloomington, Indiana metro areas, which are home to Central Michigan University, East Carolina University, and Indiana University, respectively, were about 5% to 7% lower than expected.

Bloomington has 79,168 persons according to the 2020 census, down from over 80,405 in 2010. Residents are predicted to number between 85,000 and 90,000 in 2020, according to city officials. In March 2020, while the nation's census was just getting underway, colleges around the country, including Indiana University, advised students not to return to campus.