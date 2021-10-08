Some cities are using COVID funds from the federal government to combat crime and homelessness.

Cities across the country are using federal COVID-19 relief funds to address other issues pushed to the forefront of the nation’s attention by the pandemic, like as crime and homelessness.

President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan included $350 billion for state, local, and tribal governments, as well as cash for COVID-19 immunizations, stimulus cheques, and expanded unemployment benefits. Biden urged local governments to utilize some of the funds to address the increase in gunshots and homicides this summer.

Cities used the money in a variety of ways, according to Police1. Tucson has stated that it intends to spend money on community safety, health and wellness, and violence prevention programs. The monies were utilized to augment the budget for policing and emergency services in Cincinnati.

Mayor Tom McNamara of Rockford, Illinois, expressed gratitude for the “once-in-a-lifetime sum of money” and promised to provide greater support for juveniles with troubled home circumstances.

Deputy Chief Kurt Whisenand knew the teens by name since they had been arrested so many times. They were accused of shootings, carjackings, and armed robberies, and had become some of Rockford’s most violent young offenders in a city where there were plenty.

A report from a few years ago, though, gave Whisenand the most pause.

The majority of the five boys, who were then 13 or 14 years old, were believed to have been sexually abused by the same man, whom one of the boys had met on social media. The man gave them gifts, took them away from their families, and abused them. After being apprehended, he was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.

Reading that report was “sort of a light bulb moment” for Whisenand, the type of discovery that didn’t exactly take the longtime investigator off guard, but did cause him and others in law enforcement to reconsider their approach to violent crime.

Whisenand had evidence to back up his assumption after a few months of painstaking research: almost 70% of violent offenders aged 17 and under involved in violent crime in the northern Illinois city between 2016 and 2019 had been exposed to domestic or sexual abuse. For some, the abuse began before they reached one year old and lasted for years.

That's how, following a pandemic year in which the violent crime rate in Illinois' fifth-largest city increased along with everything else.