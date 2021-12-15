Some cities and states have run out of rental assistance and have stopped accepting applications, despite high demand.

As the number of evictions rises across the country, certain cities and states have run out of rental assistance funding and are unable to meet demand for housing assistance.

Texas and Oregon have ceased accepting new applications, with Texas having used all of its available funding. Atlanta, Georgia, has similarly stopped accepting new applications.

Other states, such as New York and California, are on the verge of running out of money after having spent or allotted it all.

“It’s especially alarming that a number of these initiatives are now closing because all monies have been exhausted or obligated,” said Peter Hepburn, a research fellow at Princeton University’s Eviction Lab.

“Landlords may have less incentive to work with tenants if that financing is gone,” he noted.

By the end of the year, the Treasury Department estimates that over $30 billion—roughly two-thirds of the money for rental assistance—will have been used or allocated. The Treasury is anticipated to begin redistributing monies from cities and states that are not spending them to those who do.

Despite a paucity of cash, there is still a demand for rental help. And now that the government eviction moratorium has ended, the number of persons facing eviction is on the rise. Because to a combination of federal rental assistance and other pandemic-related support, such as expanded child tax credit payments that will terminate soon, the number of evictions has maintained below pre-pandemic levels.

Part of the increase can be attributed to courts catching up on the backlog of eviction proceedings. However, activists argue that the increase reflects the government emergency rental assistance program’s cap in areas where distribution is delayed and tenant safety is lacking. Another aspect is the rise in market house prices.

According to the newest data from Princeton University’s Eviction Lab, evictions are on the rise in the majority of the 31 cities and six states where it collects data. Evictions climbed by 10.4 percent in September compared to August. October’s figures were 38% higher than August’s and 25% higher than September’s. Filings declined by around 7% from October to November, and are presently about 48% lower than pre-pandemic levels.

Connecticut, as well as Houston and Indianapolis, are among the states where evictions are returning to normal. This is a condensed version of the information.