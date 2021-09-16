Some Capitol Police Were Aligned With 1/6 Rioters, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says.

Following the invasion of the US Capitol, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez revealed that she did not stay in a proposed “safe place” because she was concerned that law enforcement officers were linked with the rioters.

Six Capitol Police officers are facing disciplinary action as a result of their activities on January 6th. According to records obtained by McClatchy, at least one officer revealed the area where lawmakers were evacuated during a talk with a buddy a week later. The friend subsequently informed authorities about the chat, expressing fears that the officer was a supporter of former President Donald Trump’s phony allegations of widespread election fraud. On Wednesday, Ocasio-Cortez said the study confirmed her suspicions that some cops were collaborating with riots.

In response to a Miami Herald article quoting the McClatchy allegation, Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, tweeted, “There were multiple reasons I refused to stay in the’secure location’ on the 6th.” “This was one of them,” says the narrator. Few people like to talk about the reality and consequences of this because it’s politically tough, contentious, and unpopular, but it’s there. And it’s something we need to talk about.”

Ocasio-Cortez previously detailed a tense meeting with an unnamed officer at her office, which is located in a building adjacent to the Capitol, on January 6. The congressman claimed that a guy, later identified as a Capitol Police officer, hammered on her office door and demanded to know where she was, raising worries that she would be sexually attacked and killed by pro-Trump rioters. The police directed Ocasio-Cortez and her staff to another building in the Capitol complex, where she eventually sought refuge in the office of California Democrat Representative Katie Porter.

Ocasio-Cortez also retweeted a lawyer and journalist's tweet on the Herald piece from Wednesday.