Some areas of La Palma Lava Flow have reached 50 feet in height, prompting fears that it will move further inland.

Authorities say lava flow on La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, has reached 50 feet in some spots, raising fears that it will spread further inland.

The lava flow has slowed dramatically, thickening and increasing in height. Many residents are fearful that, rather than flowing out to sea, the lava will spread out in the following days. It now spans 410 acres and houses roughly 350 people.

The lava flow has delayed from reaching the surface and damaging buildings and agriculture, according to Stavros Meletlidis, a volcanologist at Spain’s National Geographic Institute.

“The lava is moving slowly because it cools in contact with the atmosphere, friction with the earth and building materials, and, most importantly, because its front edge is widening,” he explained.

According to scientists, the decreased lava flow might continue weeks or months.

Officials claimed a 2,000-foot-wide lava river slowed to 13 feet per hour after reaching a plain on Wednesday. It was travelling at 2,300 feet per hour on Monday, a day after the eruption on La Palma.

According to Mara José Blanco, the head of the National Geographic Institute in the Canary Islands, a second stream of lava has come to a halt.

She believes it will not reach the Atlantic Ocean before the weekend, and some scientists believe it may never reach the water.

Seismic activity on the island of La Palma is presently “low,” according to Blanco, but molten rock is still spewing from the volcano—26 million cubic meters so far.

Many residents on the island’s western side, which has an estimated population of 85,000 people, have been put in limbo as a result of the uncertainty.

Joel Francisco, 38, claimed he and his elderly parents were forced to flee the area around Todoque in a hurry, taking only a few possessions and crucial documents with them.

Now that the lava flow appears to be slowing, he plans to return and rescue some more items in case the house is engulfed in lava—if the cops will let him.

He told the Associated Press, "We don't know how long we'll have to wait until we can return to our homes because the roads are closed." "It affects some people.