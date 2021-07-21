Some Americans Have Been Selected To Receive Fourth Stimulus Payments? Is Direct Payments Text a Scam?

Officials said the text messages claiming recipients of a fourth wave of stimulus cheques are fraudulent.

“Congrats!! The US government has selected you as one of the recipients of the COVID-19 pandemic alleviation extra stimulus bonus,” the notification stated.

A link to a webpage reportedly providing information on how to apply for the government’s COVID-19 economic impact payments was also included in the communications.

The US Department of Treasury has already dismissed the text messages as bogus and advised against opening the linked web link, stating that it is not an authorized site.

Treasury officials told KHOU 11 that the public should not fall for stimulus check scams, and that the only way to get their pandemic relief benefits is to file a tax return with the IRS or register online at the IRS’s website.

The phony text messages are the latest in a long line of stimulus check frauds that have surfaced since the outbreak of COVID-19. On July 15, a social media post stated that Congress had passed a new bill that would give millions of eligible Americans a fourth wave of stimulus cheques.

“ON JULY 30, 2021, EVERYONE RECEIVES A $2500 STIMULUS CHECK. They were successful! The article below explains how to get yours direct deposited, as well as how to receive it faster and track it,” according to the Facebook post.

The article also included a link to a webpage depicting an ape giving the middle finger. The post, as well as several others like it, has subsequently been flagged as “fake information.”

Despite the fact that the economy is improving as a result of the pandemic, millions of Americans are still hoping for a new batch of stimulus cheques. A petition on Change.org seeking for recurring checks has received 2.66 million signatures out of a total of 3 million. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the petition, started by Denver restaurant entrepreneur Stephanie Bonin, seeks on lawmakers to issue $2,000 monthly payouts to adults and $1,000 payments to children.

More stimulus checks are yet to be announced by the US Congress. However, as part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D-CA) Golden State Stimulus package, some California residents may get $600 stimulus payments.