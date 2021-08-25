Some Afghan refugees who have been told to leave the country are being turned away at the airport by US troops.

According to the Associated Press, Afghans wanting to get to the US military’s airlift of Americans and others are being turned away from Kabul’s airport by US soldiers monitoring the gates, even if they have permission to escape.

Despite the fact that US authorities announced Wednesday that the emergency operation will continue to evacuate individuals from the Taliban-controlled area until the August 31 deadline, refugee assistance groups described the evacuation effort as disorganized and inadequate to the Associated Press.

Sunil Varghese, policy director for the International Refugee Assistance Project, stated, “It’s entirely up to the Afghans to take these risks and try to battle their way out.” “Those who are pregnant or have little children are willing to undergo the beatings in order to get out.”

According to the Associated Press, Varghese’s firm and others are collaborating with the US government while also coordinating with clients and colleagues on the ground to remove persons most at risk of Taliban attack. Those attempting to evacuate include Afghan translators who supported the US forces, journalists, and women’s rights advocates.

Only a few days remain before the US military begins to dismantle its anchoring role in a major operation that, according to the White House, has evacuated 82,300 Afghans, Americans, and other foreigners via a mix of US, international, and private flights. The withdrawal is part of a 2020 agreement between President Donald Trump and the Taliban.

Taliban officials, who took control of Afghanistan earlier this month, have stated that any extensions to the Tuesday deadline will not be tolerated. Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesman, stated that “people with legitimate documents” will be free to travel out on commercial aircraft after Tuesday.

According to Pentagon senior spokesperson John Kirby, Biden has made getting American people out a priority, and the US has flown out more than 4,400. There were around 400 more people than the day before.

Many more Americans will need to be evacuated, though the Biden administration has refused to give a figure. According to witnesses on the ground, some American citizens and family members of Afghans with green cards are still having difficulty pushing and talking their way into Kabul, according to US-based organizations speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive subjects. This is a condensed version of the information.