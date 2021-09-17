Solskjaer is adamant about keeping the $25 million man at Manchester United next season.

Jesse Lingard is a “red through and through,” according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who insisted on retaining him at Manchester United even after his current contract expires on Thursday.

Lingard’s current Manchester United contract is set to expire in the summer of 2022. He spent the second half of the season with West Ham United. Lingard’s week has been an emotional roller coaster. He scored a great goal in Manchester United’s 4-1 Premier League victory against Newcastle before facing criticism during the Red Devils’ Champions League trip to Bern.

Lingard came off the bench near the end of Manchester United’s 2-1 loss to Swiss team Young Boys on Tuesday, and made an error that cost them the game.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, on the other hand, believes Lingard will play a key part for the rest of the season.

“He has one season left on his contract, the club is in contact with him and his father, and we envision him as a potential Manchester United star. Jesse has returned to us following a successful spell at West Ham. He’s proven his worth and is back in the England squad; he’s scored goals for his country, and we’re looking forward to seeing Jesse at his best this season. We believe in him and want him to stay with us. In an interview, Manchester United’s media cited Solskjaer as saying, “He’s a red through and through.”

Lingard has made three appearances for Manchester United thus far in the 2021-22 season.

Lingard is said to have turned down a contract extension from Manchester United because he wants to make sure he gets enough opportunities before making a definitive choice on his future at Old Trafford. Lingard, a Manchester United academy graduate, is currently valued at approximately $25 million, according to Transfermarkt.

With three wins and a draw, Solskjaer’s team sits atop the Premier League table. On Sunday, the Old Trafford side will travel to London to face West Ham in the Premier League.

The manager has revealed that Uruguayan attacker Edinson Cavani will miss the forthcoming match against West Ham, but the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star will return next week. This season, Cavani has only played 37 minutes as he works his way back to full fitness.

"Hopefully, after the weekend, Edinson will begin training with us.