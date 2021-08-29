‘Solitary Confinement’: A Texas couple recalls being quarantined for 19 days in Greece due of COVID.

Despite being vaccinated against COVID-19, a couple from North Texas recalls being quarantined in Greece for 19 days after testing positive.

WFAA reported on Saturday that Johnny and Donna Knight had been preparing their 47-year wedding anniversary trip for months and planned to get on board the Norwegian Cruise Lines to cruise the Greek Islands.

Donna, on the other hand, tested positive for COVID after arriving in Greece, and she and her husband were ordered to quarantine in a hotel room in downtown Athens.

“I was completely numb, like, ‘Are you kidding me?’” she says. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. Donna told WFAA, “I didn’t feel sick.”

For the first ten days, the couple was locked in a room. After they both tested positive for COVID again, they were segregated for a second seven-day quarantine period.

“We exchanged glances and replied, ‘We feel like we’re in jail.’ Donna explained, “We feel like we’re in solitary captivity.” “We were both wearing masks and attempting to maintain social distance.”

When asked about their living conditions during their quarantine, Johnny told the news site that they had trouble with the air conditioner in their room because Greece was undergoing a heat wave.

After 17 days, Donna and Johnny were given a COVID test, which came out negative, and they were allowed to return to the United States. The couple allegedly missed their cruise, but they were able to explore some sights before returning home. They have no plans to travel again until the pandemic is over.

Many people’s travel plans have been disrupted while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to revise its travel instructions in response to COVID.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently issued a travel warning for 16 nations, including Greece and Ireland, due to a high COVID risk.

Andorra, Curaao, Gibraltar, Guadeloupe, Iran, Isle of Man, Kazakhstan, Lesotho, Libya, and Malta were among the other countries represented.

The CDC has added those 16 countries to its Level 4 travel recommendation, which means they are considered “very high” risk countries with more than 500 COVID cases per 100,000 population in the last 28 days.

