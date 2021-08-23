Sole Commercial Airline in Kabul Suspends Flights Due to ‘Heaps of Garbage’ on Tarmac.

Due to a shortage of infrastructure and mountains of waste on the airport tarmac, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the sole commercial airline operating to and from Kabul, momentarily canceled flights on Saturday.

According to PIA, there have been no immigration authorities or security checks at the Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) in Kabul since the Taliban took control of the Afghan capital last week. According to Pakistani TV station Geo News, sanitation employees were also not doing their responsibilities, resulting in unsafe levels of waste piling up on the airport tarmac.

According to the news agency, PIA officials were concerned that the volume of waste could result in an accident. Over the past four days, the state-run airline has been the only commercial company flying to the capital to assist with the evacuation of diplomats and foreign nationals. Other countries, particularly the United States, have resorted to using military planes for evacuations.

According to PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez, the flight operation will most likely be shut down for a few days.

“We have spoken with the Afghan Civil Aviation Authority about restoring the necessary infrastructure at Kabul airport as soon as possible so that PIA may restart flight operations,” Hafeez told WION. According to him, PIA has evacuated 1,500 passengers in five aircraft, including journalists, UN officials, and Pakistanis.

As the government continues to evacuate thousands of Americans, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said the US is also “quite aware” of allegations of cleanliness and sustainment difficulties at the airport.

During a press conference, Kirby said, “We’re doing the best we can under unusual circumstances, and trust me, the agony and suffering, the terror, the concern, none of it is lost on US forces.”

Following the Taliban’s swift takeover of Kabul last week, the United States and other foreign nations have been rushing to evacuate residents and allies. President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that the military successfully evacuated 11,000 people in less than 36 hours over the weekend.

Over the last eight days, the US has evacuated 28,000 people from Afghanistan, bringing the total to 33,000 since July.

The US Defense Department had earlier on Sunday asked commercial airlines to help with the ongoing efforts. This is a condensed version of the information.