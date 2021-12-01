Solar winds may have aided in the delivery of water to Earth and the formation of oceans.

New research suggests that solar winds may have played a significant role in carrying water to Earth, potentially resolving the enigma of how our planet’s oceans arose.

The method could aid humans on future space trips in generating water from solar winds (charged plasma from the sun) and dust.

A lot of Earth’s water was delivered from space by asteroid collisions early in its 4.6 billion-year history, according to previous study. The discovery of asteroids with very high water content has lent credence to this theory.

The issue has been that this method cannot account for the whole amount of water on Earth. There’s also the issue that the water transported to Earth by asteroids should include a higher proportion of heavy hydrogen-deuterium than what’s found in Earth’s water table.

The solution to this conundrum, according to researcher Luke Daly of the University of Glasgow in the United Kingdom, rests with streams of charged particles generated by the sun, primarily hydrogen ions. Solar wind is the more frequent name for these.

According to a study published in the journal Nature Astronomy, hydrogen atoms in solar winds collide with asteroids, mixing with oxygen atoms to form water. According to the report, asteroid collisions with the planet deposited the water on Earth.

Because the early solar system was so dusty, the researchers believe the process might have also occurred in free-floating dust particles. This suggests that, in addition to asteroids, water-rich dust from space may have rained down, delivering the planet’s seas.

“This isotopically light [hydrogen rather than deuterium]solar wind-derived water produced by the early solar system,” Daly added. “This strongly suggests that fine-grained dust, buffeted by the solar wind and pulled into the forming Earth billions of years ago, is the source of the planet’s missing water reservoir.” The researchers arrived at their conclusion by studying asteroid Itokawa samples acquired by the Japanese space probe Hayabusa and returned to Earth in 2010.

They employed a technique known as atom probe tomography, which allowed them to view within the first 50 nanometres or so of the surface of Itokawa dust grains in incredible detail.

It is the paper’s. This is a condensed version of the information.