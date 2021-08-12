Solar power plants, according to Rep. Louie Gohmert, will cause birds to burst into flames.

Representative Louie Gohmert, in an interview with One America News (OANN) on Thursday, criticized the “green stuff” supported by the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan that passed the Senate this week, calling it “out of control.”

The Texas Republican expressed concern for birds that dwell or migrate near renewable energy installations, arguing that green infrastructure money could harm them. On OANN, he added, “Another aspect of the Green Deal is the massive solar farm that they have out on the border between California and Nevada.” “There are thousands of acres of concave mirrors that amplify the sun and direct it toward three towers that heat the liquid within and turn turbines.”

Gohmert alleged, “They weren’t anticipating hundreds of thousands of what they would call ‘flamers.'” “Because if the birds make up over the windmills, they’ll strike that magnified sun, explode in flames, and plummet down, bird guts all over the mirrors. So that will necessitate some cleaning.”

According to a CBS story from 2014, a solar installation in California’s Mojave Desert kills about 6000 birds each year. According to the paper, three solar installations in southern California “work as a’mega trap,’ drawing insects, which in turn attract insect-eating birds, which are (then) debilitated.” The birds were referred to as “streamers” in this account.

According to a 2016 study, solar power plants kill about 140,000 birds in the United States each year. Birds have been demonstrated to be attracted to wind farms and solar power facilities, but there is still no clear scientific consensus on why. According to a study from Energy.gov, one idea is that “migrating birds interpret the reflecting surfaces of [solar]panels as bodies of water and collide with the structures as they attempt to land on the panels.”

Fossil fuel manufacturing plants, on the other hand, kill a far bigger number of birds each year. In the United States, fossil fuel facilities killed roughly 14.5 million birds in 2006.

The Avian Solar Work Group was contacted for comment but did not respond in time for publication.