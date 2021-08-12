Soft rocks on Mars are to blame for the sampling failure, according to Nasa.

After attempting to harvest its first core sample on Mars for future return to Earth, the Perseverance rover came up empty.

The rover bored to the intended depth of about three inches, according to data received last Friday, and photographs of the borehole appeared to be in fine shape. However, it was instantly apparent that the sample tube was empty.

Engineers have since established that the rock was too weak to yield a core sample, and the little, powdery bits either remained in the hole or ended up in the cuttings pile — or both.

In its search for clues of ancient Martian life, the rover is now on its way to the next sampling site, which it should reach by early next month.

The sedimentary rock should be considerably better for sample there, according to imaging by the rover and its accompanying chopper, Ingenuity, said Louise Jandura, chief engineer for Perseverance’s sampling campaign, on Wednesday.

Ms Jandura stated in an online update, “The hardware operated as ordered, but the rock did not cooperate this time.”

“It reminds me of the nature of exploration once more. No matter how well you plan, you can never be certain of a precise outcome.”

NASA plans to collect roughly 35 samples, which will be returned to Earth in a decade via future spacecraft.

It’s not the first time a Mars lander has encountered resistance on the surface of the planet. On NASA’s InSight lander, a German digger failed to excavate more than a few feet, falling far short of its goal. In January, the experimenters gave up because the clumping soil didn’t generate enough friction for the heat-measuring instrument.

Meanwhile, Ingenuity, the small helicopter, continues to amaze its crew. It has completed 11 test flights, the most recent of which lasted over two minutes, as well as aerial observations of Jezero Crater. Perseverance and its hitchhiker chopper landed at the ancient river delta in February, after a nearly seven-month journey from Earth.

If the location had existed billions of years ago, scientists believe it would have been ideal for microscopic life.