Social Media Users Share Hilarious Poems on National Poetry Day.

Although not everyone can be a poet, this should not discourage anyone from attempting it. As a result, every year on August 18th, Bad Poetry Day is observed to encourage individuals to write any style of poetry they like, even if it is horrible.

Aside from writing poetry on one’s own, the day can also be commemorated by sponsoring a lousy poetry writing competition. So, invite some friends and family members over, hand them a pen and paper, and have a brainstorming session about possible poetry ideas.

On this occasion, we’ve compiled a list of some of the funniest and worst-written poetry that people have shared on social media.

“This is how I felt when I awoke this morning.”

I’m looking out the window with the sun in my eyes.

It was obvious that it was a horrible poetry day.

So I gave it a shot.”

“Twitter tweets are a lot of fun.”

They’re brief and to-the-point.

Also, it’s extremely cool.

It’s a lot of fun.

That they aren’t long-lasting!”

“Roses are red” memes are no longer relevant.

All I ask is that you keep yourself hydrated.”

“There are eyes on the walls. Aye.

Why are the walls aware of this? Bye.

All is visible to the walls.

They can’t be slowed down.

The walls that are completely surrounded by one-eyed walls.”

“I should be grateful.”

It’s only a craze to write bad poetry.

Nonetheless, I’d like to express my gratitude.

I hope it would just go away.”

“It’s quite lovely.”

The Inconvenience…

It is a people’s art.

who have an overabundance of poetry in their heads.”

“The arteries are crimson.”

The veins are blue in color.

I am well-versed in science.

And now you do as well.”

“Once upon a time, there was a young girl who wrote rhymes.”

She wrote at odd hours.

Then one day she decided to leave S.

They were s—t, he thought.”

“Once upon a time, a Jedi named Yoda pined.”

That influenced his tone of voice.

to make his friends laugh

What was it that made him bitter?

Plus, none of his limericks rhymed.”

“All right, let’s get started” (w)

Let’s get this party started.

This is something I just finished writing.

I’m not sure how to do it.

Eye rhymes, don’t you think? Wow.”

“I’m a cryptic author.”

I’m a complete moron.

I’m a terrible poet’s excuse.

Trying to keep a level head.”