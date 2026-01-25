Social Media Laws Accelerated by Outrage, Says Baroness Kidron

Campaigns pushing for better online child safety are gaining momentum, but the latest laws have still failed to meet expectations, according to Baroness Kidron, a prominent advocate for digital child safety. While the outcry over the harm caused by social media platforms has spurred action, Kidron warned that the legislative changes are often driven more by outrage than by informed policy. Speaking to the Press Association, she argued that despite the efforts to enact change, the issue remains far from resolved.

Data Preservation at the Heart of New Proposals

Baroness Kidron, who founded the 5Rights foundation, has been vocal in pushing for reforms that better protect children in the digital age. She expressed frustration with recently passed laws, noting that they fall short of addressing the fundamental issues. Kidron has now proposed a series of amendments to the Crime and Policing Bill, which is up for debate in the House of Lords. These amendments aim to ensure social media platforms are required to preserve data relevant to investigations into child deaths, ensuring that evidence crucial to understanding a child’s online activity isn’t lost.

The 5Rights founder has also supported measures like a ban on under-16s using social media, though she stresses that such a move should not be the only solution. Kidron argues for addressing the “root harms” of social media while still allowing children access to the internet in a safer, more controlled manner. She called for a more comprehensive strategy that balances protection with digital engagement.

The tragic story of Jools Sweeney, whose death is believed to have been linked to an online challenge, illustrates the dire need for stronger protections. His mother, Ellen Roome, revealed the long and painful fight her family has faced while seeking answers. Roome criticized the slow pace of legislative progress and the continued loss of vital evidence in the aftermath of such tragedies. She emphasized that, without automatic data preservation and greater digital competency in investigations, families would continue to suffer, and social media companies would remain largely unaccountable for their role in these harms.

Kidron shared similar concerns, explaining that without comprehensive and timely preservation of digital evidence, investigators and coroners cannot properly assess the circumstances surrounding a child’s death. She noted that this is not about placing blame but rather about ensuring that essential information is available to better understand what led to a tragedy.

Kidron also pointed out that if digital platforms were physical products, such as toys or appliances, they would have long since been recalled for safety issues. She warned that tech companies have fostered a “state of exceptionality” that shields them from liability, despite the harms their services cause. Kidron argued that social media companies must be held accountable for the dangerous content and features they allow on their platforms, especially when it comes to vulnerable users like children.

Despite the criticism, the UK Government has pledged to take further action. A spokesperson reiterated that the Online Safety Act requires social media companies to cooperate fully with coroners’ inquiries where there is evidence of a connection between a child’s death and social media use. The Government is also exploring measures like limiting social media access to older children and restricting addictive features. However, the spokesperson emphasized that the complex issue of balancing child safety with freedom on the internet requires further consultation, which is ongoing. The government has called on experts, parents, and young people to contribute their views to shape the future of these policies.