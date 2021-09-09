‘Social media companies should be held legally liable for preventing fraud,’ according to the report.

According to the chairman of a policing organization, social media companies should be held legally responsible for eliminating fraudulent ads from their networks and protecting users from fraud.

On Thursday, James Thomson, chairman of the City of London Police Authority Board, will tell an audience, including security minister Damian Hinds, that the Online Safety Bill should contain stricter measures to combat cyber fraud.

In the same way that tackling county lines drug gangs has been a focus in recent years, he wants fraud to be made a national priority across all local police forces in the UK.

“Not only does fraud harm millions of UK residents each year, some of whom are particularly vulnerable, but it also hurts our economy and jeopardizes our international reputation as a safe place to do business,” Mr Thomson is anticipated to add.

“It is critical that internet platforms, such as social media corporations, accept legal responsibility for detecting, removing, and preventing misleading and fraudulent behavior on their networks.

“Unfortunately, they have failed to do so effectively to yet, so establishing the proper regulatory framework is now critical.”

Mr Thomson will push for fraud to be classified as a priority harm in the Online Safety Bill, as well as measures to combat con artists’ exploitation of sponsored social media advertising to pull in victims.

His opinions are similar to those of consumer advocate Martin Lewis, whose image and name have been regularly hijacked by scammers and who has long advocated for more regulations on scam ads.

Mr Lewis was outraged earlier this year when scams were left out of the government’s internet safety measures, which were announced in the Queen’s Speech, claiming that the exclusion allowed criminals to “get away with fraud with impunity.”

Which?, a consumer rights organization, has also backed the calls.

“There has been a tragic surge in scams since the start of the pandemic, however despite the emotional and financial impact on victims, tech giants are failing to step up and adequately protect their users,” Which? director of policy and advocacy Rocio Concha said.

“With police bodies, businesses, regulators, and consumers, the case for include scam advertisements in the Online Safety Bill is overwhelming.”

“The summary comes to an end.”