So that ‘nobody is alone,’ a Liverpool café will open on Christmas Day.

“Nobody should have to be alone,” said the owner of a café in Liverpool, which will open on Christmas Day.

If anyone needs company on the day, they are invited to the café for a free hot drink and pastry.

Before the 2020 shutdown, the owners of Catherine Braidy Cake Parlour in south Liverpool performed the same thing on Christmas Day in 2019.

This holiday season, Tatton Park will offer a Christmas garden trail.

“We’re opening the shop again on Christmas Day from 10.30am until 1pm for anyone who might need a bit of company,” Braidy Maloney, who manages the establishment with business partner Cath Williams, said on Twitter this week. We’ll be providing free Danishes and hot beverages. Presence is the best present; no one should have to be alone.” “The first year went incredibly well,” Braidy told The Washington Newsday, “we had a lot of customers giving goods like mince pies and any that were left over we donated to the Whitechapel Centre.” Cath explained their motivation for operating on Christmas Day: “We’d only been open since the end of September the first time we did it, but we’d already seen a lot of our customers were coming to us because they appreciated having someone to chat to over a coffee.”

“We realized some of our clients would be alone on Christmas Day, so we wanted to provide them with a place to come and have some companionship.”

“It’s only a couple of hours out of our day, and our families come down with us as well,” Braidy added. This year, we’ll be playing holiday music, offering hot and cold beverages, and handing out pastries to anyone who come down.

Catherine Braidy Cake Parlour is located on Aigburth Road, near the Fulwood Road intersection.