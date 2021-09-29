So far, just 80 Capitol Riot cases have gone to trial, despite the fact that over 600 people have been arrested.

Despite the fact that federal investigators have located and detained over 600 people suspected of being involved in the Capitol disturbance across the United States, only 80 instances have resulted in guilty pleas. However, as the growing amount of evidence from the Jan. 6 riots causes trial delays for those accused, the number of people detained in connection with the disturbances is increasing on a weekly basis.

The 80 guilty pleas were largely from people who were facing misdemeanor charges as a result of their involvement. If proven guilty, several of the others charged with criminal counts such as conspiracy, assaulting officers, and obstruction of an official proceeding could face lengthy prison sentences.

All but one of the FBI’s field offices are actively investigating the Jan. 6 incident, which the Justice Department has dubbed the “biggest investigation in US history.” Thousands of hours of video footage, public tips, and information from Parler have been acquired by investigators. Organizing and distributing that evidence with defense counsel, on the other hand, has caused several pending cases to be postponed.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Meanwhile, the number of new criminal cases filed in Washington’s federal court on January 6 is more than double the entire number of new criminal cases filed there all of last year. Trials have been limited by the court due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has further complicated things.

The court delays are prolonging a procedure that has already been questioned by some right-wing MPs, who claim that prosecuting persons suspected of minor offenses is a waste of time and money. As the legal cases drag on, so do answers to what happened that day, as well as the likelihood of repercussions from the most violent assault on the Capitol in a generation. Meanwhile, House Democrats are subpoenaing former President Donald Trump’s advisers and requesting a slew of records, while a select committee investigates the uprising.

While it’s not uncommon for federal cases to take a year or more to work their way through the system, some defense lawyers and judges are concerned that defendants who have a right to a speedy trial may find themselves waiting a long time.

