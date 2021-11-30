So far, every stop on the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour 2021 has been completed.

Coca-Cola recently announced that its popular Christmas Truck Tour will return this year, with the first stop in Glasgow taking place last week.

So far, it has made stops at three locations, with two more confirmed on its path.

Since its debut in the soft drink company’s classic Holidays Are Coming commercial in 1995, Coca-famed Cola’s red truck has become a holiday institution.

Since then, the trucks’ popularity has grown even more, with an annual Christmas Truck Tour taking place across the United Kingdom.

In the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak, the trucks’ 2020 tour was canceled. This year, the Coca-Cola truck tour intends to visit as many cities as possible in the United Kingdom.

The tour kicked off in Glasgow, where it stopped at Silverburn Shopping Centre on November 24 and 25 before travelling to Newcastle on November 26.

The truck appeared at the White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds on November 27 and 28.

The festive red truck will come in Castleford tomorrow, December 1, and set up shop at Xscape Castleford from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

From 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on December 2, it will be at Fox Valley Shopping Park in Sheffield.

The Coca-Cola truck will be at the Trafford Centre in Manchester from December 3 to 5. It will be open to the public from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The company is attempting to keep an air of seasonal enchantment by surprise towns with little warning, therefore dates for its arrival in Liverpool have yet to be announced.

The truck has made its way down from Scotland to London in previous years, stopping in Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, and other cities along the way.

The truck missed Liverpool’s city center in 2019 and instead went to Cheshire Oaks.

Over the following two weeks, Coca-Cola will unveil which towns the iconic red truck will visit, with updates scheduled on its social media and website.