SNP: By clinging to Hancock, the PM risks jeopardizing public health efforts.

By retaining Matt Hancock as Health Secretary, Prime Minister Boris Johnson “risks jeopardizing crucial public health initiatives,” according to the SNP.

After being photographed kissing a close aide in violation of coronavirus regulations, the party has added to the mounting pressure on Mr Hancock to go.

The Sun tabloid published a video showing Mr Hancock in an embrace with Gina Coladangelo on Friday night, prompting more calls for his resignation.

Mr Hancock faces “extremely serious questions,” according to the SNP, and the affair “cannot simply be brushed under the carpet.”

“Boris Johnson risks jeopardizing crucial public health measures the longer he desperately clings to his humiliated Health Secretary – just as he did with Dominic Cummings,” said the party’s Westminster deputy leader Kirsten Oswald.

“At long last, the Prime Minister must do the right thing and prioritize his responsibility to public health.

“Those who make the rules must have public confidence, and it cannot be the situation that one rule applies to the Tory elite and another to the rest of us.

“Despite the fact that the subject has been declared closed, the reality is that it is far from it.

“There are major issues for Matt Hancock to answer about his aide’s nomination to the lucrative role, as well as whether or not he infringed the ministerial code.

“This isn’t something that can be swept under the rug.

“The Prime Minister must immediately remove the Health Secretary from his post, and a full independent public enquiry into Tory favoritism and sleaze must be launched without delay.”

“I recognise that I breached the social distancing guidance in these circumstances, I have let people down, and I am very sorry,” Mr Hancock said in a statement on Thursday.

“I am committed to helping the country recover from this pandemic, and I would like privacy for my family in this personal matter.”

Mr Johnson accepted Mr Hancock’s apologies and “considers the situation ended,” according to a Downing Street spokesman.

A quick poll. (This is a brief piece.)