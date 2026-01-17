Snowstorm Hits Southeast Michigan, Closes Over 400 Schools

A fierce winter storm blanketed Southeast Michigan on January 15, 2026, causing hazardous road conditions, widespread school closures, and disruptions across the region. More than 400 schools were closed as a result of the heavy snow and ice, impacting communities from Detroit to surrounding counties.

The storm, which began the previous day, intensified overnight, leaving snow accumulation that ranged from four to six inches in key areas, including Oakland and Washtenaw counties. In Wixom, six inches were recorded by evening, with other parts of Metro Detroit also reporting significant snowfall, as the National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory warning of slippery roads and hazardous travel conditions.

Disruptions Across the Region

The storm severely affected local travel, with more than 18 crashes reported on highways between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The Michigan Department of Transportation warned drivers of icy, snow-covered roads, urging caution on bridges and overpasses. Tragic accidents also occurred; in Washtenaw County, a fatal crash on U.S.-12 further emphasized the dangerous driving conditions.

At Detroit Metro Airport, snow and ice led to a ground delay, with some flights delayed by more than an hour. Schools were among the hardest hit by the storm. Major districts like Detroit Public Schools, Ann Arbor Public Schools, and Grosse Pointe Public Schools all canceled classes, and even universities like Oakland University shut down evening operations. This wide-reaching closure impacted everything from elementary schools to high schools and beyond, leaving parents scrambling to adjust plans.

Beyond the immediate snow accumulation, strong wind gusts also disrupted power in some areas. However, energy providers DTE Energy and Consumers Energy reported that 99.9% of customers in Southeast Michigan maintained power through the storm. Despite this, many residents sought shelter from the bitter cold, with wind chills expected to dip below zero in several parts of the region. In response, Detroit opened a temporary shelter at 13130 Woodward Ave to assist vulnerable residents through the cold snap.

The storm’s aftermath continues to be felt, as weather experts predict more snow could accumulate on January 16, with travel advisories and school updates expected throughout the week. Residents have been urged to remain cautious as the region braces for additional wintry weather. Local authorities continue to maintain snowplows and salting operations, working to clear roads as quickly as possible. Meanwhile, families, students, and schools prepare for the ongoing challenges presented by this unpredictable Michigan winter.