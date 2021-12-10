Snowplow drivers are quitting over low pay and vaccine mandates in some states, causing delays for drivers.

This holiday season, many states may confront a scarcity of snowplow drivers as private competitors offer better compensation and COVID-19 vaccine rules force some to leave the profession.

In the face of imminent winter storms, transportation bureaus around the country have issued statements warning drivers to expect increased wait times for routes to be cleaned.

They cited a low unemployment rate across the country and rising demand for commercial drivers in other industries as reasons why more people might not be interested in doing the job.

Private enterprises, according to Barbara LaBoe, a spokesman for Washington state’s Department of Transportation, are more flexible than state agencies, allowing them to boost pay and award incentives without seeking approval.

“Everyone is vying for the same group of workers,” LaBoe explained, “and private enterprises can often give higher compensation than the state government.”

Washington lost 151 snowplow drivers because they refused to comply with COVID-19 vaccine mandates, according to LaBoe.

Even if some governments pay for CDL training for any snowplow drivers they recruit, these drivers would not be ready to work when they are most required, as weather forecasts anticipate snow in Colorado, Utah, Nebraska, Iowa, Nevada, and New Mexico.

Employers are rushing to find enough school bus drivers, waiters, cooks, and even instructors due to a labor shortage and persistent concerns about the pandemic. The scarcity comes as the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell to its lowest level in 52 years last week, and some people are looking for a better work-life balance.

Private trucking companies, which have been raising driver pay, in some cases several times this year, to fill their own shortages and meet the increasing demand to move freight and clear supply chain bottlenecks, are one of the main competitors for states seeking workers with a Commercial Driver’s License.

Seasonal laborers are employed to fill the additional shifts in the winter, but other snowplow drivers work year-round in highway maintenance positions.

As a result of the shortfall, states are planning to transfer mechanics and other full-time personnel with Commercial Driver’s Licenses into plows, which might present issues if a plow requires servicing while the technician is on the road.

Some roads and mountain passes will be affected, according to LaBoe in Washington. This is a condensed version of the information.