Snowfall in Paris and Mother Earth in Newmarket are two examples of horse power.

On Sunday afternoon, the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (3pm) will be held at Paris-Longchamp.

After a shock defeat in the Prix Vermeille at the racecourse last month, O’Brien’s Cazoo Oaks heroine can win the Group One championship contest in France.

Prior to coming second to Teona in an usually tumultuous race in the trial last month, Snowfall had seemed unrivaled.

In the spring, she won the Musidora at York before romping to victory in the English and Irish Oaks at Epsom and the Curragh, respectively.

Despite not being as dominant in the Yorkshire Oaks, she won her third straight Group One on the Knavesmire and appears to have all the right qualities for the Arc, having been supplemented earlier this week.

The daughter of Deep Impact confronts her toughest challenge yet, but fillies, particularly three-year-olds, have a strong record in the Arc, receiving age and sex concessions from their opponents.

Snowfall’s outstanding stable-mate, Godolphin’s Cazoo Derby and King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes winner, stable-mate and St Leger hero, and clever Breeders’ Cup scorer – all from the Dermot Weld stable – all have a strong chance of winning.

Snowfall, on the other hand, may keep them at bay, allowing O’Brien – who has done well in France, most notably with the now-retired St Mark’s Basilica – to win his third autumn championship event.

The major event on Saturday might also go to O’Brien, with the QIPCO 1,000 Guineas winner returning to the track where he won the Classic.

Jane Chapple Hyam’s, the Richard Hannon-trained, and Mother Earth have been fighting each other throughout the season, with varying results.

All three should be in the mix again, but a return to the Rowley Mile for O’Brien’s Zoffany filly might help her upset her old foes and claim another Group One victory.

In the £150,000 Tattersalls October Auction, Ed Walker's can score a hat-trick.