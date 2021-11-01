Snowbirds are getting ready to head to warmer destinations when the US-Canada border reopens on November 8.

The US-Canada border will open to vaccinated travelers on November 8, and many snowbirds who call areas like Florida and Arizona home during the harsh Canadian winters are looking forward to seeing warmer days, according to the Associated Press.

Because of the COVID-19 epidemic, border restrictions between Canada and the United States were in place, but the Biden administration will enable vaccinated people to enter the United States by land for any purpose, essential or non-essential.

Many Canadians are packing their belongings and preparing their campers to travel to warmer climates before the icy winter arrives.

After the new limits were revealed, Canadian users’ views of rentals in snowbird-popular destinations increased by 120 percent, according to Vacasa, a management firm for over 30,000 holiday homes in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica.

Popular sites are already sold out, and many snowbirds are booking reservations for the season far earlier than normal. Instead of taking a winter vacation in February or April, Canadians are booking vacations as early as November.

When the United States reopens its borders to non-essential land travel next week, Canadians Ian and Heather Stewart are looking forward to leaving behind this winter’s subzero weather and embarking on a long-awaited trip to their vacation home in Fort Myers, Florida.

However, many people have waited to drive because they enjoy the ease of owning a vehicle to travel around in, especially when rental automobiles are rare and expensive.

The Stewarts will leave Ottawa, Ontario, on November 10 in their SUV with two dogs and a cat for a four-day journey to the Florida Gulf Coast, where they will spend six months.

“We adore it there,” said Ian Stewart, 81, a retired Royal Canadian Air Force air traffic controller. “With the wonderful weather, it’s very easy to get out and walk around and talk to your neighbors. You also don’t have to worry about slipping and breaking your bones on the ice!” Many Canadian snowbirds, like the Stewarts, stay in 55+ mobile home parks and luxury RV resorts with swimming pools, pickleball courts, and golf courses. Since 2007, the Stewarts have owned a mobile house in their Florida park.

Arizona is also known for its pleasant winters.

