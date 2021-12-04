Snow Leopardess wins the Becher Chase at Aintree Racecourse by a hair.

In the Unibet Becher Handicap Chase at Aintree Racecourse, Hill Sixteen (16-1) just held on for a thrilling victory.

After another thrilling replay of the Grade Three feature over the Randox Grand National fences at Aintree, Charlie Longsdon’s progressive mare came out on top by barely a nose.

In March, she finished a respectable fourth behind Galvin in the Grade Two Sam Vestey National Hunt Challenge Cup Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, before finishing sixth in the Betway Handicap Chase over the Mildmay obstacles at the Grand National Festival the following month.

She was expected to run a great race on her first attempt at the big Aintree obstacles after winning on her seasonal return at Bangor last month.

The grey, who was sent off as a 4-1 favourite, leapt brilliantly and, after initially grabbing the lead from Top Ville Ben and last month’s Grand Sefton Chase winner Mac Tottie, she gained command under Aidan Coleman.

With the exception of a tiny misstep at Valentine’s Brook, the nine-year-old, who had triumphed at neighboring Merseyside venue Haydock Park last November, leapt wonderfully over the large hurdles. And she was leading the field in a joyous dance on the rain-softened dirt.

Despite expanding her advantage over most of her rivals in the 3m2f race, the Sandy Thomson-trained Hill Sixteen, under Craig Nichol, was closing as the final two fences approached.

Snow Leopardess was in front heading to the Elbow, but there was nothing in it coming to the finish line, and she rejected Hill Sixteen’s late push to win by the tiniest of margins, a nose.

Checkitout (12-1) of Nigel Twiston-Davies stayed on, but was 16 lengths behind in third, with Domaine De L’Isle (66-1) a further six lengths back in fourth. Achille (13-2), trained by Venetia Williams and wearing the same green colors as 2009 Grand National champion Mon Mome, was a length behind in fifth.

Snow Leopardess, who had been off the track due to injury and also gave birth to a filly by 2006 Derby winner Sir Percy, showed a strong preference over the Aintree obstacles in extreme circumstances.

She will, however, be entered for the Grand National again. “The summary has come to an end.”