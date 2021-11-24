Snow is expected to fall in Liverpool on Christmas Eve, according to forecasters.

When will it snow in Liverpool this winter, according to forecasters?

Merseyside has had a relatively pleasant November so far, while lower temperatures are expected this week.

Anyone going outside should dress warmly, but it’s not just the cold to be concerned about; the Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning for Saturday (November 27).

With gales of up to 40 mph, it is predicted to cause travel disruption in some regions, including delays on highways around the region and on public transportation.

Due to an Arctic freeze sweeping over the UK, snow has been anticipated for some parts of Scotland this week, with other parts of the UK expected to get snow this weekend.

Those in Merseyside wishing to see snow will have to wait a little longer.

Accuweather, a global weather forecasting company, predicts that Liverpool will have its first snowfall on December 24.

The city will have lows of 0C – which will feel more like -3C – on Saturday, according to forecasters, although the wind and rain will prevent snow from falling.

The region will be this chilly again on Christmas Eve, according to Accuweather, which predicts “a morning snow shower in certain spots” across Merseyside.

Forecasters predict that Christmas Day will be largely bright, with highs of 6 degrees Celsius.