Snow is expected in northern regions of the UK on Christmas Day, according to the Met Office.

Some northern portions of the UK could get a white Christmas, though forecasters aren’t sure where the snow will land.

With high pressure in charge this week, the weather will remain calm.

However, from Wednesday forward, the weather will become increasingly unpredictable.

The Met Office, on the other hand, thinks the weather outlook for Christmas Day remains unpredictable.

Experts are examining where the boundary between cold and milder air will meet, and thus where the possibilities of snowfall would be greatest.

Scotland, the far north of England, and Northern Ireland, according to the Met Office, are the most probable locations to be in the colder air, with the risk of snow, particularly over higher hills.

Small changes in the position of this border, however, will have a considerable impact on the forecast.

“After a relatively mild start to the week, the outlook becomes more turbulent and finely balanced as we approach Christmas,” said Helen Caughey, Deputy Chief Meteorologist.

“With colder air colliding with milder air over the UK, the specifics of the Christmas Day forecast remain a little hazy.

“By the middle of the week, milder air will have moved northeast through much of the country, bringing with it spells of rain for the majority of the country, which will transition to snow over higher areas in northern Scotland at first.”

“Later on Christmas Eve and through Christmas Day, the boundary between the milder and colder air is expected to drop south, bringing colder, clearer conditions to some.

“However, exactly where this boundary reaches is difficult to pin down at the moment, and is critical in determining where we can anticipate any snow during Christmas, so keep an eye on the forecast for the most up-to-date information as the week progresses.”