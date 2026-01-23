Snow and Ice Persist as Thousands Remain Without Power

Warnings for snow and ice continue to affect much of the UK as the aftermath of Storm Goretti leaves tens of thousands without power. The National Grid reported at least 28,000 properties without electricity in the South West early on Saturday, with smaller outages in the West Midlands and East Midlands. While power has been restored in Wales, areas across England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland remain affected by the severe weather.

As the weekend progresses, yellow warnings for snow and ice will remain in place across large swathes of the country. Rail services could also face disruptions, especially through Scotland, Wales, and northern England, according to National Rail. Met Office forecasters have issued warnings that snow accumulation and subsequent ice are expected to cause continued hazards, particularly on untreated surfaces.

Continued Weather Risks and Flooding Potential

The ongoing wintry conditions are also increasing the risk of flooding in some areas, particularly as snow begins to melt. The Met Office noted that regions with high snow accumulation—such as Lake Vyrnwy in Powys, which saw 15cm of snow, and parts of Scotland, where Altnaharra recorded 27cm—could experience additional hazards. Cornwall, too, recorded significant rainfall, with 61.8mm falling at Colliford Dam, adding to concerns for rising water levels in affected areas.

In response to the power outages, Downing Street confirmed that government support is being provided to households without electricity. With thousands of homes still affected, authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and urge residents to exercise caution, especially as temperatures remain low.

Looking ahead, the weather is set to remain “unsettled and cold,” according to Dan Stroud, a Met Office meteorologist. While Saturday will see continuing wintry showers, dry conditions are expected across parts of the east. However, temperatures will rise through Sunday, pushing snow to higher ground and bringing widespread gales, particularly in the north-west. Forecasters predict the unsettled pattern will continue into next week, with milder temperatures but persistent rain and gusty winds across the UK.