Snow and Ice Disrupt Northern Scotland: Schools Closed for Third Day

Severe winter weather conditions continue to affect northern Scotland, with hundreds of schools closed for the third consecutive day as fresh weather warnings are issued across the region. The Met Office has raised new alerts for snow and ice, extending the disruption for thousands of residents and students in affected areas.

Travel Chaos and School Closures

On Wednesday, a yellow weather warning for ice and snow was in place for the northern half of Scotland, lasting until 11:59 PM. Forecasters predict up to 20cm of snow in higher areas, with ground above 200m receiving the heaviest accumulation. In response to the continuing conditions, numerous schools across Aberdeenshire, Moray, Aberdeen, Orkney, and Shetland have remained shut, as has been the case for most of this week.

Pupils in the Highlands, many of whom were supposed to return after the winter break, have also faced delays, with over 120 schools remaining closed on Wednesday. This follows widespread disruptions across the transportation network, including significant delays to train, air, and road services. Some train lines, particularly between Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh, remained closed due to deep snow drifts, while road closures affected key routes, including the A836 Lairg to Tongue.

Aberdeenshire Council declared a major incident on Tuesday, warning that rural communities could be cut off, and there is a risk of power outages. Local authorities continue to monitor conditions closely, and decisions regarding whether schools can open on Thursday will be made on a case-by-case basis, although authorities expect only a limited number to resume operations.

Residents in affected areas have been urged to follow advice from local police and emergency services. Assistant Chief Constable Alan Waddell emphasized the need for the public to check on neighbors or vulnerable individuals, especially as some services may face disruptions due to the ongoing weather.

In a broader update, the Scottish government has been in ongoing meetings with various emergency services and utilities companies to ensure that responses to the storm are coordinated effectively. Justice Secretary Angela Constance acknowledged that difficult conditions are expected to persist throughout the week and confirmed that ministers are actively engaging with local authorities to address the situation.

First Minister John Swinney expressed his gratitude for the “exceptional” efforts of farmers, volunteers, and the public, who have played an instrumental role in clearing roads, assisting with snow removal, and ensuring that communities remain safe amidst the severe weather.