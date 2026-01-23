Snow and Ice Continue to Disrupt Scotland as Schools Stay Closed

Recovery efforts are ongoing across Scotland as severe winter weather continues to impact daily life. A yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued for the entire country, and many schools in the north remain closed for a fourth consecutive day, with more than 440 schools affected on Wednesday alone. Despite improved forecasts, hundreds of schools in Aberdeenshire, the Highlands, Moray, and Orkney remain shuttered, with remote learning being provided where possible.

Recovery Efforts Underway

While the weather has eased in some areas, major disruptions persist, especially in the northern parts of Scotland. Authorities are working to reopen essential services and transport links that were severely impacted by days of heavy snow and freezing temperatures. Justice Secretary Angela Constance emphasized the importance of ensuring that the most vulnerable communities receive support, with a focus on reopening access routes and services. She also highlighted the significant efforts underway to restore normality in affected areas, noting the role of local and national partnerships in coordinating recovery operations.

The Met Office reports that snow accumulation will continue in some areas, with up to 5cm expected on higher ground. Ministers assured that while the most severe conditions have passed, the weather’s lingering effects still present challenges, particularly in more rural regions. One of the hardest-hit areas, Aberdeenshire, declared a major incident on Tuesday, warning that some remote communities could be cut off, with power outages possible. In the village of Insch, nearly a foot of snow led locals to describe the conditions as “one of the worst winters in 25 years.”

Network Rail Scotland confirmed that most railway services had resumed, though challenges remain on the Inverness to Wick/Thurso line due to deep snow. On the roads, snow gates have been shut on several key routes, including the A939 Cock Bridge to Tomintoul and the B974 Bridge of Dye, with Highland Council reporting overnight road closures on the A836 Lairg to Tongue and A897 Kinbrace to Halladale roads.

Police Scotland has urged the public to follow travel advice and stay safe, particularly in the more affected regions. Assistant Chief Constable Alan Waddell praised the continued coordination between local authorities, emergency services, and volunteer organizations, which has been instrumental in providing assistance to those impacted by the extreme weather. “Some services may be impacted by adverse weather, and I would encourage the public to check on neighbours or relatives if they are able to do so safely,” he added.

First Minister John Swinney expressed gratitude for the work of public bodies and volunteers, commending the “heartening” community spirit that has emerged as people come together to help clear roads and ensure the safety of those affected by the storm.