Snow and Freezing Temperatures Likely to Return as UK Faces New Weather Challenges

The UK is bracing for a potential return to cold conditions and snow as the end of the month approaches, according to the latest forecast from the Met Office. This comes after Storm Goretti caused widespread disruption across the country, bringing heavy winds, rain, and snow earlier this month.

While the immediate future looks relatively mild, with temperatures expected to remain average, a dramatic shift in weather patterns is anticipated. The Met Office predicts a battle between incoming Atlantic weather systems from the west and high pressure pushing in colder air from the east. This could lead to a drop in temperatures, with snow becoming a distinct possibility in parts of the UK.

Storm Goretti, described as a “multi-hazard event” by the Met Office, caused severe weather earlier in January, bringing gusts nearing 100mph and a rare red warning for dangerous winds in the south-west. Tragically, a man in his 50s was found dead in Cornwall after a tree fell on his caravan, and the storm led to cancellations of flights, disruptions to train services, and school closures.

Cold Weather and Snow Expected Late January

Looking ahead, the forecast shows that conditions will initially be mild, with cloudy skies and some showers expected over the coming days. However, from next Wednesday, the risk of heavy rain will rise, particularly in Wales and the West Country. This follows the forecast of an ongoing struggle between milder Atlantic conditions and the push of cold air from the east, which may result in the arrival of snow by the weekend.

Greg Dewhurst, a Met Office meteorologist, warned that low cloud and fog could disrupt travel in the short term, and temperatures are expected to remain near average. However, the increasing likelihood of snow is on the horizon, with a spokesperson confirming that the shift in conditions could significantly raise the chances of snowfall, though the timing and intensity remain uncertain.

The Met Office will continue to monitor the situation closely, especially as the weather “battle ground” develops next weekend and into the following week. Whether milder weather or colder conditions prevail could determine how much snow the UK will experience. For now, the nation faces another round of volatile weather, keeping citizens and authorities on alert.